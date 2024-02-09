ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1,452,380.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,238 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $81,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 125.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NOW traded up $6.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $805.81. 129,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,221. The company has a market cap of $165.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $808.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $723.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $632.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Argus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.00, for a total transaction of $179,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.