Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Church & Dwight by 20.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 142,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,293,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $142,130,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.8 %

CHD opened at $99.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $103.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.00.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.86%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

