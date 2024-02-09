Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQH. Natixis bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 23.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Equitable by 52.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $33.61 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.89 and a 1 year high of $34.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

In other Equitable news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,922.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Nick Lane sold 10,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $322,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,976,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 4,845 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $164,003.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,674.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,845 shares of company stock worth $4,989,033 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Barclays cut their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EQH

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.