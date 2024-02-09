Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 327.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,046,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,008,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Repligen by 130.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $203.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.49, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.56. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $208.16.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.