Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CAE were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in CAE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CAE by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank cut CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE CAE opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.93.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $811.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

