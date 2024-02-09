Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.44 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total value of $270,115.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,752.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $312.15 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $205.43 and a 52 week high of $314.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 74.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SHW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $352.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.22.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

