Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 10,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $31.37 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

