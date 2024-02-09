Shell Asset Management Co. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Assurant

In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total value of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Price Performance

Assurant stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $179.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.49.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $166.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.80.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

