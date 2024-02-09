Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in General Motors by 149.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in General Motors by 173.8% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

Shares of GM opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.49. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.23.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.92%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

