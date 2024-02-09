Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 11 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in AutoZone during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James upgraded AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $38,827,861. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,731.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,664.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,584.32. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,277.88 and a 1-year high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.