Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 173 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 73,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,413,000 after buying an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in AMETEK by 272.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AME. KeyCorp upped their target price on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $166.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $168.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

Further Reading

