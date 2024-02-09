Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 260 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 130.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 99,371 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $54.31 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $103.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. Societe Generale lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

