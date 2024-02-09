Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 390 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,273,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,772,000 after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 103,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.2% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 57,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $108.61 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 74.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

