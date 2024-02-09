Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 925 ($11.60) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.91) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. discoverIE Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5,217.39%.
About discoverIE Group
discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.
