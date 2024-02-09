Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading Down 6.3%

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.48. Approximately 3,304,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 4,457,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBSW shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

