Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 20.01%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SIEGY stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $91.78. 79,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,862. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $63.31 and a one year high of $94.07. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.8823 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.67. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.71%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.