Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Sientra Stock Up 2.4 %

SIEN stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.04. Sientra has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sientra will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Sientra in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

