Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $137.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.41. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 million, a P/E ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 9.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Signature Bank Company Profile

As of March 12, 2023, Signature Bank went out of business. Previously, the company provided digital assets banking services and comprised of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York. Signature Bank now trades on OTCPK.

