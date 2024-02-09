Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,838 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $36,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Price Performance

NYSE SPG opened at $144.10 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.17 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.65.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Simon Property Group

About Simon Property Group

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.