SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,131 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 19,055 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 1,039.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SK Telecom by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom in the third quarter worth $87,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SKM. TheStreet upgraded shares of SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE:SKM opened at $21.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter. SK Telecom had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About SK Telecom

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

