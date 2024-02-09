SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) & Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Head-To-Head Analysis

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) and Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

SkyWater Technology has a beta of 4.3, indicating that its share price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kopin has a beta of 2.34, indicating that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SkyWater Technology and Kopin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SkyWater Technology 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kopin 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

SkyWater Technology presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.41%. Kopin has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.14%. Given Kopin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kopin is more favorable than SkyWater Technology.

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Kopin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SkyWater Technology $212.94 million 2.05 -$39.59 million ($0.52) -17.87 Kopin $47.40 million 5.36 -$19.33 million ($0.19) -11.68

Kopin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SkyWater Technology. SkyWater Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kopin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SkyWater Technology and Kopin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SkyWater Technology -8.61% -32.71% -6.62% Kopin -44.13% -56.61% -36.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Kopin shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.3% of SkyWater Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Kopin shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits. It serves customers operating in the computation, aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, bio-health, consumer, and industrial/internet of things industries. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems. The company's products are used in soldier, avionic, armored vehicle and training, and simulation defense applications; industrial, public safety, and medical headsets; 3D optical inspection systems; and consumer augmented reality and virtual reality wearable headsets systems. Kopin Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts.

