SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SkyWest from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $59.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. SkyWest has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $60.51.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.93) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,002,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

