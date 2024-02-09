SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Outperform

TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $68.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKYW

SkyWest Stock Up 0.6 %

SKYW stock opened at $59.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.63.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. SkyWest’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that SkyWest will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWest

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in SkyWest by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,002,000 after acquiring an additional 60,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SkyWest by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.