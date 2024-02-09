SmarDex Price Reaches $0.0140 (SDEX)

SmarDex (SDEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, SmarDex has traded up 5% against the dollar. One SmarDex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SmarDex has a market capitalization of $101.27 million and $1.86 million worth of SmarDex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SmarDex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About SmarDex

SmarDex launched on March 13th, 2023. SmarDex’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,229,356,842 tokens. SmarDex’s official website is smardex.io. SmarDex’s official Twitter account is @smardex.

Buying and Selling SmarDex

According to CryptoCompare, “SmarDex (SDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SmarDex has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,229,356,841.77239 in circulation. The last known price of SmarDex is 0.01387513 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $1,668,308.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://smardex.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmarDex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmarDex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmarDex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SmarDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmarDex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.