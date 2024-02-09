Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith Douglas Homes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on SDHC. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.70.
In other news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
