Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Snowflake by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 12.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,070,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after purchasing an additional 121,292 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.5% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 40.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $222.91 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.56 and a 1-year high of $226.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of -83.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 736,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,044,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,094 shares of company stock worth $105,579,815. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

