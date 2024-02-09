SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.60. SOS shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 85,033 shares trading hands.

SOS Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.26.

Institutional Trading of SOS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in SOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SOS by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SOS in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

