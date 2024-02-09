Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Southern Copper from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $64.50.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.3 %

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $80.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.74 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 107.24%.

Institutional Trading of Southern Copper

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Southern Copper by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 563,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,444,000 after purchasing an additional 361,208 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Southern Copper by 526.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 78,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 65,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Southern Copper by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 154,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,060,000 after purchasing an additional 77,670 shares during the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

(Get Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.