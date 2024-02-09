Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,453,156 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 123,057 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $9,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 554.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.44. 3,757,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,554,771. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $7.69.

Several research firms recently commented on SWN. Mizuho lowered Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

