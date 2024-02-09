S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Bought by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $436.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $402.62. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.