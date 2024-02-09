SPACE ID Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $289.64 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded up 118.4% against the US dollar. One SPACE ID token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00001314 BTC on major exchanges. SPACE ID has a market cap of $289.64 million and approximately $243.59 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPACE ID alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SPACE ID Profile

SPACE ID’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 1,996,383,931 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,245,041 tokens. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. The official website for SPACE ID is space.id. The official message board for SPACE ID is blog.space.id.

SPACE ID Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 1,996,383,931.0227869 with 467,245,041.02278686 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.61876784 USD and is up 27.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 157 active market(s) with $240,597,946.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPACE ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPACE ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPACE ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPACE ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPACE ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.