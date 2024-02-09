SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.41

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.41 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $993.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 521,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 351,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 11,526 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,539,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,428,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

