SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,534,238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the previous session’s volume of 456,407 shares.The stock last traded at $52.71 and had previously closed at $52.90.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

