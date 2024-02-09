Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $86.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $83.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 7.6 %

NYSE SPB opened at $86.08 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 12 month low of $56.69 and a 12 month high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.36.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.33. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In other news, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Maura bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.41 per share, with a total value of $1,328,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 1,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

