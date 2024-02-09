Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 31.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CX shares. Bank of America upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.20 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.37.

CEMEX stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $8.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

