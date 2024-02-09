Spire Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.