Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Pivotal Research from $265.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $240.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.35. Spotify Technology has a 12-month low of $114.64 and a 12-month high of $248.67. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a PE ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

