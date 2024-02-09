SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

SWTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Up 3.8 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $46.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

