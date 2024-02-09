SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $45.31 and last traded at $45.60. Approximately 663,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 987,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SWTX. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

