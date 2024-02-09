SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $207.04

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $207.04 and last traded at $203.16, with a volume of 58911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPSC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.15 and a 200-day moving average of $176.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.69 and a beta of 0.82.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 12,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $2,310,032.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 89,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,137,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,568,095 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPS Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,362,000 after purchasing an additional 79,870 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,250,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,186,000 after purchasing an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,528,000 after acquiring an additional 36,231 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 775,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,896,000 after acquiring an additional 40,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Further Reading

