Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Receives $35.93 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.93.
SQSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised Squarespace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Squarespace
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Squarespace during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Squarespace Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.17. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $34.38.
Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Squarespace will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.
See Also
