Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Issues Earnings Results

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Standard Lithium Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEAMERICAN SLI traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 376,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,388. Standard Lithium has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $4.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Lithium

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standard Lithium stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

