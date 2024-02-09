Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SWK. Barclays lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.60.

SWK opened at $89.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $104.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

