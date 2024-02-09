Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter valued at $1,330,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter valued at $15,499,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Stantec by 13.7% during the third quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 173,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,223,000 after buying an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2,605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 157,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,073,000 after buying an additional 151,387 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $81.44 on Friday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.95 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.59. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

