Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 26.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,732 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stantec were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Stantec in the second quarter worth $185,919,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Stantec by 16.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,542,000 after acquiring an additional 338,459 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Stantec by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Stantec by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,569,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,803,000 after buying an additional 94,358 shares in the last quarter. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Stantec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 23rd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Stantec stock opened at $81.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Stantec Inc. has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $82.50.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Stantec had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $981.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

