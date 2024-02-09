Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,404,703 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 181,149 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.8% of Blair William & Co. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.21% of Starbucks worth $219,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 40,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Starbucks by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 230,303 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $21,020,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,845,000. Davidson Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 257,107 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,098,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,574,145. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.67. The firm has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

