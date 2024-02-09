Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.070-4.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.5 billion-$39.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.3 billion.

SBUX stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.67. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.43.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 6,694.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

