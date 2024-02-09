State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 44,916 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 44,916 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Halliburton worth $39,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Halliburton by 6.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,568 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 173,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Halliburton by 56.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,133 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,990,000 after buying an additional 120,734 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $35.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets lowered Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

