State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 790,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Johnson Controls International worth $42,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JCI. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

NYSE:JCI opened at $55.10 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

