State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $37,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $268,659,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,335,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,802,000 after acquiring an additional 552,750 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 754,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 434,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,523,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,279,000 after acquiring an additional 392,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.6 %

VRSK opened at $249.26 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98. The company has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.64, for a total transaction of $355,109.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,513,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $719,304. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.